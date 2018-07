GFC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 09 Jul 2018 Gulf Franchising Holding Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on July 8, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital from KD 3,249,794 to KD 949,878 to fully write off Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 2,299,916. Then approved to increase capital to become KD 4 Mill through issuance of 3,501,220 shares of a nominal value of 100 Fils excluding premium. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round.