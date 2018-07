MUNSHAAT announces Board changes (KSE) Date: 09 Jul 2018 Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co announced changes in Board list as follows:

Mr. Abdullah Fouaad Al Thaqeb - Chairman

Mr. Nawwaf Mussaed Al Osaimi - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Nafel Muhammad Al Hazzal - Member

Mr. Naser Ahmad Al Rumaih - Member

Mr. Muhammad Mubarak Al Hajri - Member