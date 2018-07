KRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 05 Jul 2018 Kuwait Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 5, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute increasing capital through issuance of new shares up to 64403643 shares to conclude the voluntarily acquisition of shares of International Resorts Co.