MENA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 22, 2018 (KSE) Date: 03 Jul 2018 MENA Real Estate Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 22, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year ended on March 31, 2018 and reduce capital from KD 15,299,636 to KD 13,840,949. Reduction amount represents value of remaining shares unsubscribed by shareholders of Capital Holding Co. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.