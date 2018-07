MUNSHAAT announces Board changes (KSE) Date: 03 Jul 2018 Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co appointed Mr. Nawwaf Mussaed Abdul Aziz Al Osseimi as Board Member to replace Mr. Dawood Soliman Al Busseiri - representative of Soukouk Real Estate Co and Mr. Abdullah Fouad Abdullah Al Thaqeb to replace Mr. Ferass Fahd Al Bahr - representative of Soukouk Holding Co.