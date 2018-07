ALQURAIN announces Board list (KSE) Date: 01 Jul 2018 Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of July 1, 2018 as follows:

Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Mubarak Al Sabah - Chairman

Mr. Saadoun Abdullah Hussein Ali - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tareq Muhammad Abdel Salam - Member

Mr. Atallah Awwadh Rashed Al Muteiri - Member

Mr. Abdullah Saad Abdullah Al Oteibi - Member