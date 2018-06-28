P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KRE holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 5, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 28 Jun 2018
Kuwait Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 5, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss amending Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to increase capital by issuance of new shares up to 64,403,643 shares with the purpose of the voluntarily acquisition of shares of International Resorts Company.
More » Kuwait Real Estate Company KRE    28 Jun 2018      49.50     -1.40
Advertisement
More News of KRE
KRE holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 5, 2018 (KSE) - 28 Jun 2018
KRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 May 2018
KRE divests of a sister company at KD 1.9 Mill (KSE) - 20 Dec 2017
KRE holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Nov 2017
KRE announces resignation of CEO (KSE) - 11 Sep 2017
KRE holds a Board meeting on August 3, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Jul 2017
KRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 11 May 2017
KRE holds a General meeting on May 11, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2017
KRE holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for KRE (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center