KRE holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 5, 2018 (KSE) Date: 28 Jun 2018 Kuwait Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 5, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss amending Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to increase capital by issuance of new shares up to 64,403,643 shares with the purpose of the voluntarily acquisition of shares of International Resorts Company.