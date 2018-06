SOKOUK announces Board list (KSE) Date: 27 Jun 2018 Sokouk Holding Co announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Nawwaf Mussaed Al Osseimi - Chairman

Mr. Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Nafeecy - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Yasseen Al Oumi - Member

Mr. Muhammad Mubarak Al Hajery - Member

Mr. Eissa Bader Al Muttawwaa - Member