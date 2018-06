SOKOUK announces Board changes (KSE) Date: 27 Jun 2018 Sokouk Holding Co appointed Mr. Nawwaf Mussaed Al Osseimi as Board Member to replace Ms. Samaa Ismail Al Awwadhi - representative of Aref National Group and Mr. Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Nafeecy as well as

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Yasseen Al Oumi as Board Members to replace Mr. Fouaad Abdul Rahman Al Hadlaq and Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Al Babtain - representatives of Aref Investment Group.