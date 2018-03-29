P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
REMAL holds a Board meeting on July 1, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 27 Jun 2018
Kuwait Remal Real Estate Co holds a Board meeting on July 1, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
More » Kuwait Remal Real Estate Co REMAL    29 Mar 2018      31.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of REMAL
REMAL holds a Board meeting on July 1, 2018 (KSE) - 27 Jun 2018
REMAL holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
REMAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Aug 2017
REMAL announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) - 16 Aug 2017
REMAL holds a General meeting on August 16, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Aug 2017
REMAL holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
REMAL's new BOD (KSE) - 20 Jun 2016
REMAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for REMAL (KSE) - 12 May 2016
REMAL's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center