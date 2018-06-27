GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE) Date: 25 Jun 2018 Gulf Investment House holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss writing off KD 343,089 of Accumulated losses using Legal Reserve and reduce capital from KD 16,420,244 to KD 6,095,732 to write off remaining KD 10,324,512 of Accumulated Losses. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (6) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.