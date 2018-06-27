GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 25 Jun 2018
Gulf Investment House holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss writing off KD 343,089 of Accumulated losses using Legal Reserve and reduce capital from KD 16,420,244 to KD 6,095,732 to write off remaining KD 10,324,512 of Accumulated Losses. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (6) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Gulf Investment House GIH
27 Jun 2018
17.00
0.00
More News of GIH
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jun 2018
GIH announces Board list (KSE)
- 30 May 2018
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 27 May 2018
GIH holds a General meeting on May 27, 2018 (KSE)
- 10 May 2018
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 11 Dec 2017
GIH opens nomination to elect two Board Members (KSE)
- 07 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 11, 2017 (KSE)
- 03 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 3, 2017 (KSE)
- 15 Nov 2017
Capital Market Authority announces that GIH is in the middle of a financial crisis (KSE)
- 07 Nov 2017
GIH announces resignation of Board Member (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2017
Latest Company News
KMEFIC announces resignation of Chairman (KSE)
- 27 Jun 2018
MASAKEN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 27 Jun 2018
REMAL holds a Board meeting on July 1, 2018 (KSE)
- 27 Jun 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (KSE)
- 26 Jun 2018
GINS obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 26 Jun 2018
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jun 2018
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jun 2018
AAN announces Board list (KSE)
- 25 Jun 2018
WARBABANK obtains approval to raise capital (KSE)
- 24 Jun 2018
GPI holds a General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 Jun 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
28 Jun
Palms Agro Production Co.
01 Jul
Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co
02 Jul
Sultan Center Food Products Co.
03 Jul
Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co.
10 Jul
Gulf Petroleum Investment
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
