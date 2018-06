AAN announces Board list (KSE) Date: 25 Jun 2018 Aan Digital Services Co announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Shahrayan Hassan Ali - Chairman

Mr. Ahmad Dawood Salman Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman

Dr. Sara Ali Al Shamali - Member

Mr. Jamal Muhammad Majeed Al Doussari - Member

Mr. Sameh Salah Mashraqi - Member