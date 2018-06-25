P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

WARBABANK obtains approval to raise capital (KSE)
Date: 24 Jun 2018
Warba Bank announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on June 20, 2018, its request to increase capital by 50% through offering new shares for subscription at 180 Fils per share including premium.
More » Warba Bank WARBABANK    25 Jun 2018      217.00     0.00
More News of WARBABANK
WARBABANK obtains approval to raise capital (KSE) - 24 Jun 2018
WARBABANK announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2018
WARBABANK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2018
WARBABANK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 20, 2018 (KSE) - 06 Mar 2018
WARBABANK replaces a Board Member (KSE) - 13 Sep 2017
WARBABANK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
WARBABANK postpones General meeting to March 14, 2017 (KSE) - 07 Mar 2017
WARBABANK holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Feb 2017
WARBABANK fails to hold General meeting (KSE) - 25 Sep 2016
WARBABANK's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jul 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
