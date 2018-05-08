P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PAPCO commences dividend distribution effective June 28, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 20 Jun 2018
Palms Agro Production Co. commences, effective June 28, 2018, distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 over registered shareholders as of June 24, 2018 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
