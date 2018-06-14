P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SALBOOKH announces Board list (KSE)
Date: 13 Jun 2018
Salbookh Trading Company announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of June 12, 2018 as follows:
Mr. Shabnan Fahd Al Mutairi - Chairman
Mr. Faisal Abdul Aziz Al Nassar - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Rashed Saeed Al Raqbani - Member
Mr. Muhammad Othman Al Aiban - Member
Mr. Fadhel Mahmoud Al Doussry - Member
Salbookh Trading Company SALBOOKH    14 Jun 2018      45.00     0.20
