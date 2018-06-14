SALBOOKH announces Board list (KSE) Date: 13 Jun 2018 Salbookh Trading Company announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of June 12, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Shabnan Fahd Al Mutairi - Chairman

Mr. Faisal Abdul Aziz Al Nassar - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Rashed Saeed Al Raqbani - Member

Mr. Muhammad Othman Al Aiban - Member

Mr. Fadhel Mahmoud Al Doussry - Member

