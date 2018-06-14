P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SALBOOKH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 Jun 2018
Salbookh Trading Company announced results of General meeting held on June 12, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.
