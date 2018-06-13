P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NIND obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 11 Jun 2018
National Industries Group (Holding) announced the Capital Markets Authority approved, on June 7, 2018, NIND's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » National Industries Group (Holding) NIND    13 Jun 2018      152.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of NIND
NIND obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 11 Jun 2018
NIND announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 10 May 2018
NIND holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (KSE) - 08 May 2018
NIND holds a General meeting on May 10, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Apr 2018
NIND holds a Board meeting on April 17, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Apr 2018
NIND holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Nov 2017
NIND announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 23 May 2017
NIND holds a General meeting on May 23, 2017 (KSE) - 07 May 2017
NIND announces full coverage of bond subscription (KSE) - 18 Dec 2016
NIND holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center