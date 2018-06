GNAHC announces Board list (KSE) Date: 10 Jun 2018 Gulf North Africa Holding Co. announced formation of Board of Directors for 3-year round as follows:

Mr. Saleh Muhammad Al Roumi - Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Adel Al Fahd - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Hamad Qais Al Duweiri - Member

Mr. Abdullah Mansour Al Fereij - Member

Mr. Ahmad Abdul Latif Al Gheith - Member

Mr. Khaled Muhammad Al Maghamess - Member