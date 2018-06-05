P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
EQUIPMENT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 07 Jun 2018
Equipment Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on June 6, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
More » Equipment Holding Co. EQUIPMENT    05 Jun 2018      26.60     -0.20
Advertisement
More News of EQUIPMENT
EQUIPMENT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 07 Jun 2018
EQUIPMENT holds a General meeting on June 6, 2018 (KSE) - 23 May 2018
EQUIPMENT holds a General meeting on May 22, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Apr 2018
EQUIPMENT holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2017 (KSE) - 07 Nov 2017
EQUIPMENT announces Board list (KSE) - 22 Oct 2017
EQUIPMENT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 Oct 2017
EQUIPMENT holds a General meeting on October 17, 2017 (KSE) - 04 Oct 2017
EQUIPMENT postpones General meeting (KSE) - 02 Oct 2017
EQUIPMENT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 27 Jul 2017
EQUIPMENT holds a General meeting on July 5, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center