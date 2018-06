GNAHC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 07 Jun 2018 Gulf North Africa Holding Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on June 7, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders also added a Clause to the Company Statute under number 54 pertaining to Treasury Shares.