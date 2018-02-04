P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EXCH announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 07 Jun 2018
Board of Directors of Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co recommended, in meeting held on June 6, 2018, the voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.
Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co EXCH    04 Feb 2018      86.40     14.40
More News of EXCH
EXCH announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 07 Jun 2018
EXCH holds a Board meeting on June 6, 2018 (KSE) - 05 Jun 2018
EXCH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 03 Jul 2017
EXCH holds a General meeting on July 2, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2017
EXCH commences dividend distribution effective December 29, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Dec 2016
EXCH holds a General meeting on December 15, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
EXCH's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
EXCH's results of 9 months of 2015 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
Lifting suspension on trading EXCH's shares as of March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
EXCH's EGM resolutions (KSE) - 30 Sep 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
