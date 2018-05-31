ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 05 Jun 2018 Alrai Media Group Company announced results of General meeting held on June 4, 2018. Shareholders approved resignation of Board Members and elected new Members as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Jomaah - Chairman

Mr. Youssef Ahmad Al Jalahma - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Yaacoub Saleh Al Sharhan - Member

Mr. Muhammad Jassem Marzouq Boudi - Member

Mr. Adel Muhammad Al Sumeit - Member

