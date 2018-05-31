P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 05 Jun 2018
Alrai Media Group Company announced results of General meeting held on June 4, 2018. Shareholders approved resignation of Board Members and elected new Members as follows:
Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Jomaah - Chairman
Mr. Youssef Ahmad Al Jalahma - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Yaacoub Saleh Al Sharhan - Member
Mr. Muhammad Jassem Marzouq Boudi - Member
Mr. Adel Muhammad Al Sumeit - Member
Alrai Media Group Company ALRAI    31 May 2018      103.00     0.00
ALRAI holds a General meeting on June 4, 2018 (KSE) - 17 May 2018
ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 03 Apr 2018
ALRAI holds a General meeting on April 3, 2018 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2018
ALRAI holds a Board meeting on March 12, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Mar 2018
ALRAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 02 Jan 2018
ALRAI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 31, 2017 (KSE) - 14 Dec 2017
ALRAI holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Oct 2017
ALRAI commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 02 May 2017
ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
