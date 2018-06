MADAR announces Board list (KSE) Date: 05 Jun 2018 Al Madar Finance and Investment Co. announced formation of Board of Directors for new round (2018/2021) as follows:

Mr. Hamad Saleh Hamad Al Thakeer - Chairman

Mr. Abdullah Youssef Ahmad Al Seef - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Majed Youssef Ahmad Al Aley - Member

Mr. Waleed Abdul Raheem Al Ossfour - Member

Mr. Bassem Muhammad Nasser Al Muthaffar - Member