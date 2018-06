KPPC announces Board list (KSE) Date: 03 Jun 2018 Privatization Holding Co. announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Riyadh Salem Ali Idrees - Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al Ossfour - Deputy Chairman

Dr. Fahd Soliman Hamoud Al Khaled - Member

Dr. Meshaal Muhammad Majed Al Samhan - Member

Mr. Abdul Latif Mussaed Al Ossfour - Member