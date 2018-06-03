P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SALBOOKH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 31 May 2018
Salbookh Trading Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 12, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017, elect Board Members for next 3-year round and add a Clause to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury shares.
