REAM announces Board list (KSE) Date: 31 May 2018 Real Estate Asset Management Co announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of May 31, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Shlash Heif Mubarak Al Hajraf - Chairman

Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmad Al Senan - Deputy Chairman

Mrs. Nadiah Ibrahim Al Saeed - Member

Mr. Dherar Muhammad Al Humaidi - Member

Mr. Fahad Abdul Mohsen Al Marri - Member