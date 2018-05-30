P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GIH announces Board list (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2018
Gulf Investment House announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:
Mr. Abdul Aziz Assaad Abdul Aziz Al Sanad - Chairman
Mr. Ali Muhammad Al Anbaei - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Abdul Wahhab Assaad Abdul Aziz Al Sanad - Member
Mr. Muhammad Khaled Muhammad Al Hamd - Member
Mr. Khaled Waleed Abdul Karim Al Ouda - Member
Gulf Investment House GIH    30 May 2018      20.10     -0.40
