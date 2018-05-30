GIH announces Board list (KSE) Date: 30 May 2018 Gulf Investment House announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Abdul Aziz Assaad Abdul Aziz Al Sanad - Chairman

Mr. Ali Muhammad Al Anbaei - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdul Wahhab Assaad Abdul Aziz Al Sanad - Member

Mr. Muhammad Khaled Muhammad Al Hamd - Member

Mr. Khaled Waleed Abdul Karim Al Ouda - Member

