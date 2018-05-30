P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SENERGY holds a General meeting on June 13, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 30 May 2018
Senergy Holding Company holds a General meeting on June 13, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017.
More » Senergy Holding Company SENERGY    30 May 2018      25.00     -1.10
