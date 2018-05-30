BPCC acquires 20.6% stake of EYAS shares at KD 15.2 Mill (KSE) Date: 29 May 2018 Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. acquired, on May 28, 2018, a 20.63% stake of EYAS for Higher and Technical Education Company at KD 15.24 Mill raising its direct and indirect stake in EYAS to 55.12%.