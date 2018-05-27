P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 27 May 2018
Gulf Investment House announced results of General meeting held on May 27, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017, accepted resignation of current Board of Directors and elected new Board Members for next 3-year round.
