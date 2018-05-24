P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EFFECT holds a General meeting on June 12, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 24 May 2018
Effect Real Estate Co. holds a General meeting on June 12, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for year ended on January 31, 2018.
More » Effect Real Estate Co. EFFECT    24 May 2018      21.90     6.80
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
