ALDEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 23 May 2018
Al Deera Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 23, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
