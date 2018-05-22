P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALAQARIA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 May 2018
Kuwait Real Estate Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 22, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
More » Kuwait Real Estate Holding Co. ALAQARIA    22 May 2018      29.80     0.10
Advertisement
More News of ALAQARIA
ALAQARIA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 May 2018
ALAQARIA holds a General meeting on May 22, 2018 (KSE) - 01 May 2018
ALAQARIA holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
ALAQARIA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 31 May 2017
ALAQARIA holds a General meeting on May 31, 2017 (KSE) - 21 May 2017
ALAQARIA holds a Board meeting on November 10, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALAQARIA (KSE) - 14 Jul 2016
ALAQARIA's new BOD (KSE) - 01 Jun 2016
ALAQARIA holds a General meeting on May 30, 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALAQARIA (KSE) - 12 May 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
24 May KGL Logistics Company
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center