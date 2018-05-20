P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OSOUL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 21 May 2018
Osoul Investment Co announced results of General meeting held on May 20, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 6 Fils cash dividends per share. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.
More » Osoul Investment Co. OSOUL    20 May 2018      64.00     3.50
