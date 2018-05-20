P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YIACO holds a General meeting on June 5, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 21 May 2018
Yiaco Medical Co. announced that General meeting scheduled on May 20, 2018 was not held due to insufficient quorum and has been postponed to June 5, 2018.
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
