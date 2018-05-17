P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MUNTAZAHAT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 17 May 2018
Kuwait Resorts Company announced results of General meeting held on May 16, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Kuwait Resorts Company MUNTAZAHAT    17 May 2018      57.70     0.90
