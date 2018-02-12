P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KHOT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2018
Kuwait Hotels Company announced results of General meeting held on May 15, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
More » Kuwait Hotels Company KHOT    12 Feb 2018      197.00     -49.00
Advertisement
More News of KHOT
KHOT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 16 May 2018
KHOT holds a General meeting on May 15, 2018 (KSE) - 08 May 2018
KHOT holds a Board meeting on November 5, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Nov 2017
KHOT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 14 Jun 2017
KHOT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on June 13, 2017 (KSE) - 31 May 2017
KHOT announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2017
KHOT's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 31 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KHOT (KSE) - 15 May 2016
KHOT holds its AGM and EGM on May 30, 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
KHOT's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center