ALAFCO wins a KD 219 Mill bid (KSE)
Date: 16 May 2018
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance won a bid offered by LOT Poland company to lease 6 Boeing planes over the period of 9 years. 5 planes shall be delivered in 2019 and another in 2010. Bid value amounts to USD 731.4 Mill, equivalent to KD 219.4 according to price announced by Boeing.
More » ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance ALAFCO    17 May 2018      358.00     -1.00
