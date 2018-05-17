ALAFCO wins a KD 219 Mill bid (KSE) Date: 16 May 2018 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance won a bid offered by LOT Poland company to lease 6 Boeing planes over the period of 9 years. 5 planes shall be delivered in 2019 and another in 2010. Bid value amounts to USD 731.4 Mill, equivalent to KD 219.4 according to price announced by Boeing.