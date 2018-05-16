P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MRC holds a General meeting on May 28, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 15 May 2018
Metal and Recycling Co. holds a General meeting on May 28, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017 and elect new Board Members for next 3-year round.
