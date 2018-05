MASHAER announces Board list (KSE) Date: 15 May 2018 Mashaer Holding Company announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Fahd Abdullah Eissa Al Saleh - Chairman

Mr. Haytham Tawfiq Ibrahim Al Fureih - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Mansour Hamad Mansour Al Mubarak - Member

Mr. Saleh Abdul Aziz Al Saraawi - Member

Mr. Zeyad Bin Fouad Bin Fahd Al Saleh - Member

Mr. Nawwaf Abdullah Mahmoud Al Refae - Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Zeid Al Subeaei - Member