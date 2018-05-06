P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TAMKEEN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 May 2018
Tamkeen Holding Co announced results of General meeting held on May 13, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
