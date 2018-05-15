P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMWAL announces Board list (KSE)
Date: 14 May 2018
Amwal International Investment Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of May 13, 2018 as follows:
Mr. Badr Fahd Abdullah Al Razeehan - Chairman
Mr. Mansour Salem Youssef Al Nassar - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Zeyad Fouad Fahd Al Saleh - Member
Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Oqail - Member
Mr. Fouad Tareq Khan - Member
Mr. Badr Abdul Aziz Ali Abul - Member
Mr. Thanian Adel Ibrahim Al Oud - Member
More » Amwal International Investment Co. AMWAL    15 May 2018      58.00     1.80
