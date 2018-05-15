AMWAL announces Board list (KSE) Date: 14 May 2018 Amwal International Investment Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of May 13, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Badr Fahd Abdullah Al Razeehan - Chairman

Mr. Mansour Salem Youssef Al Nassar - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Zeyad Fouad Fahd Al Saleh - Member

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Oqail - Member

Mr. Fouad Tareq Khan - Member

Mr. Badr Abdul Aziz Ali Abul - Member

Mr. Thanian Adel Ibrahim Al Oud - Member

