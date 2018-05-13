P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KSHC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 May 2018
Kuwait Syrian Holding Co announced results of General meeting held on May 13, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 3 Fils cash dividends per share and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
Kuwait Syrian Holding Co KSHC    13 May 2018      31.70     0.00
