ALMADINA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 May 2018
Al Madina for Finance and Investment Company announced results of General meeting held on May 13, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017.
ALMADINA    13 May 2018      27.70     -0.20
