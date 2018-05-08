P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PAPCO holds a General meeting on May 29, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 13 May 2018
Palms Agro Production Co. holds a General meeting on May 29, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Palms Agro Production Co. PAPCO    08 May 2018      80.00     55.00
