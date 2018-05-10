P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AAYAN holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 10 May 2018
Aayan Leasing and Investment Company holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on March 31, 2018.
