CGC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 09 May 2018
Combined Group Contracting Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 9, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 Grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders also elected Board Members for 3-year round (2018/2021).
