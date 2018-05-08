P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SRE holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 09 May 2018
Salhia Real Estate Company holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on March 31, 2018.
SRE    08 May 2018      338.00     -1.00
More News of SRE
SRE holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (KSE) - 09 May 2018
SRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 12 Mar 2018
SRE holds a General meeting on March 12, 2018 (KSE) - 19 Feb 2018
SRE sells a property in the UK at KD 8.4 Mill (KSE) - 09 Jan 2018
SRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 04 Dec 2017
SRE holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
SRE commences dividend distribution effective March 22, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
SRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
SRE holds a General meeting on March 15, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2017
SRE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
» More News
