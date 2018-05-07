P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

YIACO holds a General meeting on May 20, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2018
Yiaco Medical Co. holds a General meeting on May 20, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribution dividends for financial year 2017.
