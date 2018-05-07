P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MEZZAN holds a Board meeting on May 10, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 07 May 2018
Mezzan Holding Co. holds a Board meeting on May 10, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on March 31, 2018.
More News of MEZZAN
MEZZAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2018
MEZZAN holds a General meeting on April 18, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
MEZZAN holds a Board meeting on March 18, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Mar 2018
MEZZAN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Apr 2017
MEZZAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Mar 2017
MEZZAN holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Feb 2017
MEZZAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 13 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MEZZAN (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
MEZZAN commences grant share distribution effective May 12, 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
